'Rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated', says Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John has dismissed reports about her health, telling fans: "Rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated."

The actress and singer, best-known for starring alongside John Travolta in 1978 film Grease, revealed in September she had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades.

Last month reports emerged in the US speculating about Newton-John's health, but the star, 70, has now moved to assure fans she is "doing great".

In a video released on Twitter, she said: "Happy New Year everyone, this is Olivia Newton-John and I just want to say that the rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote.

"And I am doing great and want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 as possible and thank you all for your wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John cancer wellness centre in Melbourne, Australia.

"Thank you so much, Happy New Year."