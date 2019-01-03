Scottish firms left short-changed by enterprise funding: Labour

Labour has pledged to overhaul the business grants system which it claims has left Scottish firms “short-changed” by more than £80 million over the last decade. Party leader Richard Leonard insisted the situation is “unacceptable”, and he claimed smaller businesses are being “held back” as a result. Since the SNP came to power in 2007, Scottish Enterprise has paid out £222.6 million in public sector cash in the form of Regional Selective Assistance (RSA) grants to foreign-owned firms. Over the same period Scottish-owned companies have received grants totalling £140.7 million, Labour added.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Leonard said: “Small businesses have been held back for too long by a Tory Government in Westminster that doesn’t care and the SNP in Holyrood that is letting Scotland down. “Instead of being supported to create well-paid jobs to help our communities to flourish, the SNP Government has short-changed Scottish firms by more than £80 million over the last decade. That is unacceptable, particularly given reports suggest Scotland could be losing scores of businesses a week. “The next Scottish Labour government will overhaul government grants like Regional Selective Assistance to support small businesses here in Scotland, delivering jobs and growth.” Labour also wants it to be easier for small and medium-sized firms to bid for public sector contracts. In addition, it is promising to support business with the establishment of a Scottish Investment Bank, which could make up to £20 billion in loans available over a decade, and to make it compulsory for any firms working on public sector contracts to pay their suppliers within a maximum of 30 days.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.