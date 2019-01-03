Town centre fund should be used to cut business rates, retailers urge

Councils should be permitted to use a £50 million fund set up to help Scotland’s struggling high streets to cut business rates, according to retailers.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) has said local authorities should be allowed to use the town centre fund, which was announced by Finance Secretary Derek Mackay in his draft 2019-20 Budget, to reduce the financial burden on businesses.

The group made the plea in a submission sent to Mr Mackay and MSPs on Holyrood’s finance and economy committees ahead of more detailed scrutiny of the Budget proposals by the Parliament.

In his Budget statement to MSPs, the Finance Secretary said the £50 million capital fund would “support our town centres to diversify and develop, ensuring our town centres are thriving, sustainable places where people choose to spend their time”.

The SRC described this as a “promising move” which should help high streets with their “reinvention into modern and diverse retail destinations”.

But it argued “councils should be allowed to use this fund to cut business rates in their area” – as well as calling for the Scottish Government to reduce the large business rates supplement which is charged on “many” town centre businesses.

While councils already have the power to cut business rates in their area, the SRC said none of Scotland’s 32 local authorities had done so in 2018-19.

Just three councils have previously reduced the charges on businesses since being granted the power to do so more than three years ago, with such action being taken for limited periods only.