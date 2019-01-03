What the papers say – January 3

A breath test for cancer, Brexit and the Channel migrant “crisis” are on Wednesday’s front pages. The Daily Mail leads with new technology being developed by British scientists that could help spot cancer early in patients.

The i also leads with the research, which could reportedly revolutionise cancer diagnosis and save thousands of lives.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is sticking to his Brexit position of insisting the Government secures a new deal if Theresa May’s agreement is rejected by MPs, rather than backing a new referendum, The Guardian reports.

Meanwhile, writing in the Daily Express, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has said a public information campaign of advice on a no-deal outcome will begin next week.

On the Channel migrants, Home Secretary Sajid Javid has asked the Navy to assist in dealing with the issue, the Daily Telegraph reports.

In other news, Sir Billy Connolly has admitted he is “near the end ” and life is “slipping away” as he spoke about his life with Parkinson’s disease, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Times leads with warnings that universities are on the verge of a “credit crunch” after racking up £10.8 billion in debts.

The Financial Times reports on tough trading for Tesla shares.

