Cervical screening campaigner dies of cancer

A mother of four who led a campaign to lower the cervical screening age has died of terminal cancer.

Natasha Sale, of Newton Abbot, Devon, died on December 28, six days after her 31st birthday.

Ms Sale was diagnosed with stage three cancer in 2016.

In September last year, she set up a petition to Parliament to lower the age for smear tests from 25 to 18.

She wrote on the petition page: “By reducing the age of smear tests and cervical screening today we can save lives, we can tackle cell changes early and prevent cervical cancer.

“If I can do anything with my life I want to make this change happen, it’s too late for me but it’s not too late for the next generation of young ladies.”

A Facebook group called Natasha’s Army has been set up in order continue Ms Sale’s legacy and support the mother of four’s young family.

The group and its supporters are determined to ensure the petition reaches 100,000 signatures before February 3 in order to be debated in parliament, and it now has more than 85,000.

Amanda Paton and Janine Cars from Natasha’s Army said: “All she wanted to do was raise awareness to women of all ages of how important it is to get your smear.

“Natasha has touched hundreds if not thousands of people with her journey and story.

“Through her journey, she was nothing but positive even in the darkest days.

“Natasha’s army will continue the fight in her memory.”

Ms Sales is survived by her partner Dean and children Josh, 12, Ella, 11, Lily, nine, and four-year-old Oakley.