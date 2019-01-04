Child killer jailed for life after attacking elderly woman with knife while out on licence

A man who murdered a three-year-old girl in 1979 has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years for the attempted murder of a woman in a row over a garden rake while he was released from prison on licence.

Stephen Chafer, who is also known by the pseudonym Stephen Leonard, was 17 when he was jailed for life for sexually assaulting and fatally stabbing three-year-old Lorraine Holt.

He found her sitting in the snow in tears near her home in Derby, then carried her to a nearby vicarage where he sexually assaulted her and stabbed her 39 times.

He was released on licence in 2002 and last year, aged 57, he was living under the pseudonym Stephen Leonard when he launched a frenzied knife attack on 60-year-old Fay Mills, stabbing her 20 times.

Mrs Mills, who has dementia, was so badly injured that police believed she was already dead when they arrived at her Peterborough home on June 23.

Lorraine Holt's family had campaigned to prevent him being released on licence.

Following Chafer's sentencing, her father James told ITV News he was "disgusted" by what had happened to Mrs Mills "because they (the parole board) were warned" he would re-offend.