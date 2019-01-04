'Congresswomen can dance too', Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laughs off attempt to discredit her

We knew the 116th Congress would be different but we didn’t expect the viral video of the day to be about a young Congresswoman’s dance moves.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the 29-young old from the Bronx who has the inspiring story of making it from bartender to lawmaker.

But that has made her a target of scorn for some conservative and far-right groups.

They have been relentlessly mocking her, and even released a video of her dancing as a college student on a rooftop in 2010.