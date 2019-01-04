Edinburgh Premier Inn becomes first battery-powered hotel in UK

An Edinburgh hotel has become the first in the UK to be battery-powered. The Gyle Premier Inn at Edinburgh Park has installed a five-tonne battery which will charge from the national grid during off-peak periods and power the 200-room site for several hours each day. The 3m3 lithium ion battery is expected to save the hotel £20,000 a year on its energy bill, and is able to power the whole venue, including the restaurant, for up to three hours at a time after a two-hour charge.

Premier Inn’s parent company Whitbread said the trial of the battery storage technology will help its commitment to halve its carbon emissions by 2025. Cian Hatton, Whitbread’s head of energy and environment, said: “Batteries are of course everyday items, more commonly associated with powering small household goods like the TV remote control, so it’s incredibly exciting to launch the UK’s first battery-powered hotel – an innovation which will save money, ensure security of supply and support the transition to a more flexible grid.” The hotel chain joins companies including B&Q and Veolia, which both installed lithium ion battery power systems in 2018. Electricity company E.ON has supplied and installed the technology at the hotel and will be remotely managing the battery’s workload and efficiency from its energy management centre in Glasgow.

The trial is expected to save the hotel £20,000 a year in energy costs Credit: Premier Inn/PA