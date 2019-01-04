- ITV Report
-
FA responds to allegations of England player taking cocaine at Premier League club Christmas party
Claims an unnamed England player took cocaine whilst at his club's Christmas party has prompted a plea from the Football Association.
Following the alleged incident, the FA encouraged anybody with information about potential anti-doping violations to come forward.
On Friday, The Sun claimed a Premier League and England star took the class A drug during a pre-Christmas get-together at a nightclub - directly after an away match.
According to the report, which quoted a club insider, the player, who was believed to be drunk by the team's "irate" manager, was later put into a taxi and taken home.
Any player found to have breached the FA's social drugs policy regulations would be subject to sanctions, which begin from zero-to-three months suspension for a first offence but increases to potentially a lifetime ban for multiple breaches.
A statement from the governing body read: "The FA operates one of the most comprehensive national anti-doping programmes in the world. In partnership with UK Anti-Doping, we have a targeted research and intelligence-led programme in place to identify potential doping risks in the game.
"Although incidents of doping in English football are very rare, it remains a priority for the FA to find and sanction anyone found taking performance-enhancing or recreational drugs.
"We encourage anyone with information about any anti-doping violation in football to report it to the FA, via anti-doping@thefa.com, or to UK Anti-Doping by visiting www.reportdoping.com."