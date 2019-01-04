FA responds to allegations of England player taking cocaine at Premier League club Christmas party

Claims an unnamed England player took cocaine whilst at his club's Christmas party has prompted a plea from the Football Association.

Following the alleged incident, the FA encouraged anybody with information about potential anti-doping violations to come forward.

On Friday, The Sun claimed a Premier League and England star took the class A drug during a pre-Christmas get-together at a nightclub - directly after an away match.

According to the report, which quoted a club insider, the player, who was believed to be drunk by the team's "irate" manager, was later put into a taxi and taken home.