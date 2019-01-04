‘Fat Cat Friday’ study highlights huge gap in pay between execs and staff

Chief executives of leading UK companies are paid 133 times more than the average worker, new research for “Fat Cat Friday” reveals. A study suggested that by 1pm today top bosses will already have been paid as much so far this year as average workers earn in 12 months. The average chief executive of FTSE 100 firms has a pay packet of £3.9 million, an 11% increase on a year ago, a report by the High Pay Centre think tank and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) suggests.

The pay increase means that top chief executives working a 12-hour day only need to work for 29 hours in 2019 to be paid the average worker’s annual salary, two hours fewer than in 2018, said the report. Unions said the research showed that the Government needed to “redesign” the economy to make it fair. The two organisations said the average FTSE 100 chief executive is paid just over £1,000 an hour, compared with the national living wage of £7.83 for adults. The report said excessive pay and the culture of “superstar” chief executives was increasingly being seen as a failure of corporate governance, hitting trust in business leadership.

New regulations requiring large publicly-listed companies to publish the ratio between the pay of chief executives and workers created a “burning platform” for reform of remuneration committees, said the report. Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, said the gap between top earners and the rest of the workforce was still too great. “Average pay has stagnated whilst top CEO reward has grown, despite overall slow economic growth and very variable business performance.

