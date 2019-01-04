Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Ivy restaurant in central Manchester

The incident is currently ongoing with the severity of the blaze evident through photos and videos posted on social media.

Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service said the blaze was on the storey of the restaurant.

A huge fire has broken out at the Ivy restaurant in Manchester city centre.

The restaurant only opened in Spinningfields in the city on November 27.

According to its website, the Ivy features a brasserie, private dining room, an "opulent" Asian restaurant as well as a roof garden "featuring fire pits and lush foliage on the top floor".

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently at the scene of a fire in Hardman Square in Spinningfields, Manchester City Centre.

"GMFRS was called just before 5pm today to a restaurant and four pumps and an aerial appliance are currently in attendance. The fire is located on the top storey of the restaurant."