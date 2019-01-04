Five teenagers killed in Escape Room fire in Poland

Five teenage girls have been killed and one man hurt in a fire at an Escape Room in Poland.

The girls, all 15, were believed to be celebrating one of their birthdays, a police spokeswoman said.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with burns following the fire which broke out around 5pm local time.

Investigators launched an inquiry into the cause of the fire as Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski Brudzinski ordered fire safety controls in all Escape Rooms.

Escape Rooms are very popular with teenagers across Poland where there are more than a thousand. Players are deliberately locked inside a room or building and must find clues in order to get out.

President Andrzej Duda said on Twitter it was a "crushing tragedy" that five young girls died so early in their lives.

Koszalin Mayor Piotr Jedlinski announced that Sunday would a day or mourning in the city.