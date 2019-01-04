Golden Globes - who can expect to win on Sunday?

Will Lady Gaga and A Star Is Born win big? Credit: AP

The Golden Globes are a curious thing - always used as a marker for how the bigger and more prestigious Oscars will look on the night. And yet the Globes categories are notably different. Thank goodness for that this year. By splitting the Best film category, so it becomes Best Film, Drama AND Best Film, Musical or Comedy, both of the clear favourites will win on the night. Glenn Close for her role in The Wife, playing the long-suffering wife of an award-winning writer, and our own Olivia Colman for her stunning turn as Queen Anne in The Favourite. The film is funny, shocking, sad, surprising - thank goodness for director Yorgos Lanthimos' unique take on history, and whether Olivia Colman wins or not (it will be a shock if she isn't rewarded), the British star of Broadchurch, Night Manager and coming soon, as the Queen in The Crown, has firmly made her mark on Hollywood. She has arrived.

Hugh Grant was nominated for his role in A Very English Scandal. Credit: PA

It sets up an intriguing battle for Oscars nights where she will go head to head with Glenn Close. But back to the Globes, and it looks set to be a good night for other British stars on Sunday night. Among the many British nominations, In particular look out for Rachel Weisz in The Best Supporting Actress category, again for The Favourite (though Emma Stone's nomination in the same film may cancel both out). I'd love to see Richard E. Grant win Best Supporting actor for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me, he really is wonderful and film has won critical acclaim - it's released here in the UK on February 1. Emily Blunt, Rosamund Pike and Claire Foy will also be on the red carpet on the night, along with Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Grant, the latter two going head-to-head for TV actor and one of them will surely win. Also look out for Richard Madden - will the Globe voters have swooned over The Bodyguard as British viewers did - or will Welsh actor Matthew Rhys win again as predicted for The Americans?

Richard E. Grant was nominated for best supporting actor. Credit: PA