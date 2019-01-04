Golden Globes - who can expect to win on Sunday?
The Golden Globes are a curious thing - always used as a marker for how the bigger and more prestigious Oscars will look on the night. And yet the Globes categories are notably different.
Thank goodness for that this year.
By splitting the Best film category, so it becomes Best Film, Drama AND Best Film, Musical or Comedy, both of the clear favourites will win on the night. Glenn Close for her role in The Wife, playing the long-suffering wife of an award-winning writer, and our own Olivia Colman for her stunning turn as Queen Anne in The Favourite.
The film is funny, shocking, sad, surprising - thank goodness for director Yorgos Lanthimos' unique take on history, and whether Olivia Colman wins or not (it will be a shock if she isn't rewarded), the British star of Broadchurch, Night Manager and coming soon, as the Queen in The Crown, has firmly made her mark on Hollywood.
She has arrived.
It sets up an intriguing battle for Oscars nights where she will go head to head with Glenn Close.
But back to the Globes, and it looks set to be a good night for other British stars on Sunday night.
Among the many British nominations, In particular look out for Rachel Weisz in The Best Supporting Actress category, again for The Favourite (though Emma Stone's nomination in the same film may cancel both out).
I'd love to see Richard E. Grant win Best Supporting actor for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me, he really is wonderful and film has won critical acclaim - it's released here in the UK on February 1.
Emily Blunt, Rosamund Pike and Claire Foy will also be on the red carpet on the night, along with Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Grant, the latter two going head-to-head for TV actor and one of them will surely win.
Also look out for Richard Madden - will the Globe voters have swooned over The Bodyguard as British viewers did - or will Welsh actor Matthew Rhys win again as predicted for The Americans?
Viewers both sides of the Atlantic have rightly loved the British TV series Killing Eve.
This should translate to awards on Sunday (Sandra Oh, one of the shows nominees, is co-hosting on the night. At least she won't have far to walk when she wins for best actress!)
To the big screen and The Netflix film Roma, hotly tipped for Oscars glory, does not even figure in the Best Film categories in the Globes due to its rules on foreign language films.
It means the Best Film race is among the most interesting of the night.
What mood are the voters in? Will they go political with Adam McKay’s Vice, about the rise of Dick Cheney, the former US Vice President? Or will the voters go romantic with Bradley Cooper's labour of love A Star is Born? How can they ignore The Favourite?
Or could this be the year when, with three of the five best dramatic film nominees directed by African Americans, the Globes makes an important statement about racial equality in the industry. Ryan Coogler for Black Panther, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman and Barry Jenkins for If Beale Street Could Talk, are all worthy of winning on the night.
So what about gender equality?
Last year actress Natalie Portman made headlines with her "all male nominees" statement while introducing the best director category.
Expect someone else to follow suit this year. Because yes, it's all male again.