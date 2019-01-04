Why women are ditching razors and waxing for 'Januhairy'

Female body hair is often regarded as a taboo, but women around the UK are signing up to the Januhairy campaign in order to tackle this.

Laura Jackson, 21, a drama student from Exeter University, founded the month-long campaign to encourage women to grow out their natural body hair and to raise money for charity.

The money will go to arts and education charity, Body Gossip, which aims to promote body positivity and "empower every body to be the best version of themselves".

The 21-year-old told ITV News: "We should feel like we have the choice and not be judged, we should feel like we can be hairy and be shaven."