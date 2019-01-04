- ITV Report
Why women are ditching razors and waxing for 'Januhairy'
Female body hair is often regarded as a taboo, but women around the UK are signing up to the Januhairy campaign in order to tackle this.
Laura Jackson, 21, a drama student from Exeter University, founded the month-long campaign to encourage women to grow out their natural body hair and to raise money for charity.
The money will go to arts and education charity, Body Gossip, which aims to promote body positivity and "empower every body to be the best version of themselves".
The 21-year-old told ITV News: "We should feel like we have the choice and not be judged, we should feel like we can be hairy and be shaven."
The Exeter University student said she has had a "fantastic response" from women across the world, various groups of students and from friends.
She said she came up with the idea after growing out her hair for a drama performance in May 2018.
"Some people felt uncomfortable and even from people close to me, they thought I was either being lazy or trying to prove a point."
The third-year drama student added: "It did shock me, especially with family and close friends, but instead of getting angry, I helped them to understand, and it's really about empowering one another."
She launched the campaign last month and women from the UK, US, France, Canada, Germany, Russia and Spain are now taking part.
Ms Jackson said she hopes this will continue empowering all women.
She added: "We have Movember and it's like that in a way, it's important to make sure that Januhairy happens every year."