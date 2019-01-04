Couple injured in Manchester New Year's Eve attack hope incident 'does not divide communities'

A couple who were seriously injured in a suspected terror attack on New Year's Eve in Manchester said they hope the incident "does not divide communities".

The couple in their fifties suffered multiple stab wounds in the "frenzied" knife attack at the city's Victoria station at about 9pm on Monday.

A 25-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been detained under the Mental Health Act and a counter-terrorism investigation is under way.

In a statement, they said: “We would like to thank the men and women from British Transport Police who ran into danger to protect us, as well as the paramedics and hospital employees who have shown great care and skill in looking after us.

“We also want to say thank you to GMP for their ongoing support, our families for their care and concern, our friends and the wider public.

“We hope this incident does not divide communities or create tensions.

“Now we would like to be left in peace to make a full recovery.”

Sergeant Lee Valentine of the British Transport Police was released from hospital on Wednesday after receiving treatment for a stab wound he received as he ran towards the knifeman along with colleagues, confronting the suspect with Tasers and pepper spray.

The unnamed couple were taken to hospital with "serious" but non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the suspect shouted "Allah" and "Long live the Caliphate!" as he attacked.

While the incident is being treated as a suspected terrorist attack, police said they are keeping "an open mind in relation to the motivation".