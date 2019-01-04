Horsley stabbing: Man stabbed to death on board train in 'shocking attack' in broad daylight

Forensic investigators at Horsley station.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death on board a train in a "shocking and violent attack". Officers and ambulance crews were called to the scene at Horsley station in Surrey at just after 1pm on Friday afternoon after reports a man had been stabbed on board the 12.58pm train service travelling between Guildford and London Waterloo. The victim died at the scene. The police have launched a manhunt after the suspect fled the scene. A number of police officers remain in the Clandon area and are attempting to identify and trace the man responsible for the assault.

Horsley station is now a murder scene. Credit: ITV News

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson from British Transport Police, said: “This was a shocking and violent attack which took place on-board a train in broad daylight. Officers from BTP are with the family and have deployed a specially trained family liaison officer to support them through this difficult time. “We know that this was an incredibly frightening incident for passengers travelling on the train. We believe that the suspect and victim boarded the train at London Road at 1.01pm and we would encourage who was on this train to come forward regardless of whether or not they think they can help our investigation. We believe the suspect departed the train at Clandon station. “Passengers and members of the public can expect to see an increased presence by BTP and Surrey Police officers at Horsley and Clandon as our enquiries continue. “We would advise anyone in the local area who sees anyone they think maybe the suspect to contact 999 immediately.”

Police at the scene.

No arrests have been made at present. Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information should contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 – quoting reference 210 of 04/01/19. Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The train line to Waterloo is currently blocked, with services running through stations between Guildford and Effingham Junction likely to cancelled, delayed or revised, South Western Railway said.

