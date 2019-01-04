New roads should not prioritise cars, says health watchdog

Cars should not be given priority when roads are built or upgraded, according to the UK’s health watchdog. Pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users should instead be the prime consideration for planners, draft guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) say. The proposal aims to increase the amount of physical activity in people’s day-to-day lives. Planners should also aim to provide pavements with bumps and grooves as well as anti-glare surfaces, to help those with visual impairments.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Nice deputy chief executive Professor Gillian Leng said: “Getting people to be more physically active by increasing the amount they walk or cycle has the potential to benefit both the individual and the health system. “As a society we are facing a looming Type 2 diabetes crisis, which is in part caused by people not exercising enough. We need more people to change their lifestyle and to take more exercise. “People can feel less safe when they walk or cycle compared with when they drive. We’ve got to change this. “So asking planners to prioritise pedestrians, cyclists and those who use public transport when roads are built or upgraded can ensure they are safe, attractive and designed to encourage people to get out from behind their wheel.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.