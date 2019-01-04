Scottish Parliament bosses plan events to mark 20th anniversary

Holyrood bosses are planning a year-long programme of special events to commemorate the Parliament’s 20th anniversary. The Scottish Parliament was officially opened on July 1 1999, and officials are also trying to track down the 163 Scots born on that day so they can join in the celebrations. Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said the Parliament’s anniversary is an “ideal opportunity to reflect how far we have come over the last two decades and to remind everyone of the positive impact the Scottish Parliament has had on people’s lives”.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh with the Queen at the opening of the fifth session of the Scottish Parliament in July 2016 Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

After Scots voted in favour of establishing their own Parliament in 1997, the first devolved Holyrood elections took place on May 6, 1999. The Parliament first sat a few days later, on May 12, with MSPs meeting in the General Assembly Hall of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh until the Holyrood building was completed in 2004. The anniversary events will include a public exhibition telling the story of the Parliament, along with a photography competition aimed at finding the best images from its 20-year history.

Holyrood’s chamber under construction Credit: Scottish Parliament/PA