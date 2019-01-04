Shop prices rose in December despite festive discounting – BRC

Shop prices rose at their highest rate since 2013 in December, despite retailers slapping deep discounts on products during the critical Christmas trading period.

Figures from the BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index show that overall inflation accelerated to 0.3% last month compared to a year ago, and up from 0.1% in November.

This is the fourth month of inflation in five years and the highest rate since April 2013.

The increase was driven by slowing deflation in general merchandise and the rising cost of ambient food, which saw prices increase to 2.3% in December, up from 2.1% in November.

Non-food deflation decelerated to 0.4% from 0.8% in November, the lowest rate of decline since March 2013.

The BRC said that this is the result of the collapse in the pound following the Brexit vote feeding through and a change in the promotional strategies deployed by retailers.

Sterling’s Brexit-induced capitulation has seen the cost of imports rocket, which is feeding through to shop prices.

BRC boss Helen Dickinson said the figures underline the tough conditions retailers are facing, adding that a no-deal Brexit will see prices rocket.