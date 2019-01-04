Student dies after falling from Cliffs of Moher 'while taking selfie'

A man has died after falling from the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.

The student, in his 20s, fell from the landmark in Co Clare on Friday afternoon.

Irish police are treating the incident as a "tragic accident" amid reports the man was taking a selfie and slipped.

The towering cliffs are one of Ireland's most popular visitor attractions.

The man who died was a foreign national who was living and studying in Dublin.

A Garda spokesman said: "The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm when a man was seen falling from the cliff edge."

The man's body was later recovered by an Irish Coastguard crew based at Doolin. His remains were taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.