Tropical Storm Pabuk could be worst to hit Thailand in 30 years

Thailand's coastal villages and world-famous tourist resorts are bracing for what could be the worst tropical storm to hit in 30 years, with rain, winds and surging seawater already striking southern areas.

Tropical Storm Pabuk is forecast to make landfall on Friday evening in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thailand's east coast and bring torrential rain and strong winds to more than a dozen provinces, including Surat Thani, home to the popular tourist islands of Koh Samui, Koh Tao and Koh Phangan.

There are fears that the storm will be the worst to hit Thailand since 1989, when Typhoon Gay left more than 400 people dead. A tropical storm in 1962 killed more than 900 people in the south.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said people should "follow advice from local authorities and monitor weather warnings from the Thai Meteorological Department".

Officials drove trucks fitted with loudspeakers through the streets of Nakhon Si Thammarat, where streets are already flooded and power lines are down, urging people to make themselves known so they could be helped.

"You cannot stay here," they warned. "It's too dangerous."