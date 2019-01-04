Turn off children’s gadgets an hour before bedtime, parents advised

Parents should avoid letting their children use mobile phones, tablets or computers an hour before bedtime and agree screen time limits, according to new official guidance.

Experts say that looking at screens such as phones, tablets or computers in the hour before bed can disrupt sleep and impact children’s health and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, spending long periods on the gadgets is associated with unhealthy eating and a lack of exercise.

Issuing the first official guidelines on screen time, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health recommended time limits and a curfew, although did not suggest what these should be.

It also said parents do not need to worry that using the devices is harmful in itself.

Parents are often told that gadgets can pose a risk to their children, but they can in fact be a valuable tool for children to explore the world, the college said.

Nevertheless, screen time should not replace healthy activities such as exercising, sleeping and spending time with family.

The college has drawn up four questions to help parents judge if their children are using screens in a healthy way: