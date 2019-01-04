‘We celebrated with a cup of tea and a hug’: Lucky couple from Northern Ireland revel in £115 million EuroMillions win

A lucky couple from County Armagh in Northern Ireland are celebrating a £115 million EuroMillions jackpot they won on New Year's Day.

Patrick and Frances Connolly recalled how they celebrated the huge win at a press conference in Belfast.

“We don't really do excited - perhaps I raised my voice just a bit at the time when I found out - but we celebrated with a cup of tea and a hug,” Frances said.

“This is a massive sum of money and we want it to have a huge impact on the lives of other people we know and love as well as on our future too. This win gives us the chance to really make a difference for our family and friends.

"I always hoped we would win the lottery one day, but when we did, it would be just our luck that lots of others would win on the same day with the same numbers too - never in my wildest dreams did I think we would ever win almost £115 million."