World War Two survivor calls for official fly-past to mark US pilots' forgotten act of heroism
A man from Sheffield is calling for an official fly-past to mark 75 years since a US plane crashed in the city during the Second World War.
Tony Foulds was just eight years old when he saw the bomber come down in a park where he was playing football with friends.
He's been tending the memorial built in tribute to those that died ever since.
The pilots of the B17 bomber carrying ten men were desperately looking for a place to land after the plane was badly damaged during a bombing raid.
Flying over a park in Sheffield, the crew could have landed safely but didn't after they spotted Mr Foulds and his friends playing.
Mr Foulds told ITV News: "I was in the park and always felt guilty that if we hadn't have been in the park they would have tried to land.
"When it came over it circled once, thought no more about it. Circled again and as it got lower and lower, the third time the pilot waved.
"Now, us being eight thought they were waving. So we waved back."
The pilots were in fact waving for the boys to get out of the way.
A memorial was established in the late 1960s.
However, Mr Foulds is now hoping an official fly-past will recognise the crew's sacrifice.
RAF Lakenheath, which has the biggest number of US Airforce personnel in the UK, has said it is making enquiries about Mr Foulds' request.