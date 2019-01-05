Adorable kitten rescued from the middle of busy motorway gets a new home - after causing extra alarm

A police officer offered more than just a helping hand after saving a kitten trapped in the middle of a busy US motorway.

North Kansas City officer Jason Smith's bodycamera captured the rescue while he was out of patrol in the lead up to Christmas.

The little cat is heard meowing in distress on the concrete wall separating rushing traffic on Interstate 29 in Missouri on December 20.

Once inside the police car, the exploring kitten is seen accidentally setting off the car's siren.

But the sudden sound of alarm is soon replaced by purring as the kitten enjoys a cuddle in the officer's lap.

Officer Smith initially took the cat to an animal shelter but has now come to its rescue for a second time, with his family adopting it as a pet.