All smokers admitted to hospital will be offered help to quit, says NHS

All smokers who are admitted to hospital will be encouraged to quit as part of a new five-year plan, NHS England said.

The NHS will invest £183 million in helping problem drinkers and smokers, which cost the service more than £6 billion annually.

It is planning to offer advice on quitting to every smoker admitted to hospital, including those receiving long-term mental health support and learning disability services.

Overall more than half a million smokers – 600,000 – will be supported to quit over the next five years, prioritising the areas with greatest need.

Medical professionals will target mothers-to-be and their partners, with 10% of smokers still lighting up when their pregnancy reaches full term.

The services are based on a scheme already happening in Manchester, which is expected to save £10 million and over 30,000 hospital beds across the city.