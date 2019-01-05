Bella Mackie: How going for a jog saved my life

Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their life experiences and what they've learned from them.

Bella Mackie ended her twenties newly divorced, suffering panic attacks and in a "fug" of depression, anxiety and emotional pain.

She then did something she never expected: she went for a jog. And it changed her life.

Here Bella explains why the stumbling, painful effort - lasting the length of one song on her phone - had such a profound affect on her, after resisting the lures of sporting activity for three decades.

Having compiled her experience in a new bestselling book, Jog On, Bella also shares what she learned from investigating other people's unlikely pathways to running.

She busts the myth about permanent 'runner's high', details why she now can't live without her daily runs, and how she's learned to deal with her demons on her own, despite being happily married to new husband, Radio 1 DJ Greg James.