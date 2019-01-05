Witnesses flee 'complete chaos' as bowling alley fatal shooting sparked by 'mass brawl'

Three men were killed and four others were injured when gunfire erupted at a bowling alley in California in an incident which saw terrified patrons, including children, running for their lives.

Police in the coastal city of Torrance responded shortly after midnight on Saturday to calls of shots being fired at the Gable House Bowl, and on arrival they found seven people with gunshot wounds.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to hospital, while two others “opted to seek their own medical attention”, police said.

Authorities have not identified the victims or suspects, or released details about what led to the shooting.

But witnesses said it stemmed from a fight between two large groups.

Dwayne Edwards, 60, of Los Angeles, said he received a call from his nephew that his 28-year-old son Astin Edwards was one of those killed.

His nephew told him his son was attempting to break up a fight when a gunman “just started unloading”.

Mr Edwards said: “I’m thinking this is a dream and I’ll wake up. He was a good kid. I don’t understand it.”

Angeline Hubbard said her 28-year-old son Robert Meekins was among those killed.