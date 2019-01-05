- ITV Report
Escape room fire deaths in Poland blamed on faulty wiring as five teens perish at birthday party
Polish firefighters have blamed poor electrical wiring and lax security procedures at an escape room for a fire that killed five teenage girls and injured a man.
The bodies of the 15-year-old victims were found on Friday in Koszalin, in northern Poland, after firefighters put out a blaze in an adjacent room.
Asphyxiation is the probable cause of the deaths, officials said.
The girls were believed to be celebrating one of their birthdays, a police spokeswoman said.
A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with burns following the fire which broke out around 5pm local time.
What are escape rooms?
The escape room game, which is popular in the UK, sees players deliberately locked inside a room or building.
The players must find clues that help them get out.
What are officials doing about safety after the fire?
Poland’s firefighting chief, Leszek Suski, said that electrical wiring at the location was makeshift and too close to flammable materials, while the man in charge was probably not there when the fire broke out.
Investigators launched an inquiry into the cause of the fire as Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski Brudzinski ordered fire safety controls in all escape rooms.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has sent condolences to the victims’ families.
President Andrzej Duda said on Twitter it was a "crushing tragedy" that five young girls died so early in their lives.
Koszalin Mayor Piotr Jedlinski announced that Sunday would a day or mourning in the city.