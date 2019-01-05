Escape room fire deaths in Poland blamed on faulty wiring as five teens perish at birthday party

Polish firefighters have blamed poor electrical wiring and lax security procedures at an escape room for a fire that killed five teenage girls and injured a man.

The bodies of the 15-year-old victims were found on Friday in Koszalin, in northern Poland, after firefighters put out a blaze in an adjacent room.

Asphyxiation is the probable cause of the deaths, officials said.

The girls were believed to be celebrating one of their birthdays, a police spokeswoman said.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with burns following the fire which broke out around 5pm local time.