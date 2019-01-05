Fewer Scots on ‘toxic’ zero hours contracts

The number of Scots working on “toxic” zero hours contracts has fallen to 63,000, new figures revealed.

Official statistics showed in the period April to June 2018 2.4% of all those in work were employed in this way – compared to 2.5% of workers in England and Wales.

The data, from the Office for National Statistics, showed the number of zero hours contracts in Scotland was down by 8,000 from the same April to June 2017, and was 15,000 lower than the same period in 2016.

SNP MSP Sandra White said this was as a result of the “SNP prioritising fair work, leading by example in government and the public sector and encouraging business to follow suit”.