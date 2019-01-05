- ITV Report
Horsley stabbing: Man arrested in connection with murder investigation of 51-year-old stabbed in front of teenage son
A man has been arrested in connection to the murder investigation at Horsley station in Surrey, British Transport Police have said.
A 51-year-old man died at the scene on Friday after receiving multiple stab wounds in front of his teenage son in a "shocking and violent attack".
On Saturday morning, police officers attended an address in the Farnham area where a man was detained on suspicion of murder.
A 27-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The victim and his son had boarded the train at Guildford London Road station.
The suspect also got on the train there, but the two men are not believed to have known each other.
DCI Sam Blackburn from British Transport Police, said: “This is a fast moving investigation and I am pleased that overnight we were able to arrest a man following a huge amount of police enquiries.
“The investigation is moving with good progress and we are now confident to say that this is not believed to be a random assault. In the moments leading to the violent killing, both men appeared to be involved in an altercation lasting three minutes.
“Nothing justified the extraordinary violence that followed, and we are concentrating our efforts on the on-going investigation.”
The family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers and a post mortem examination is scheduled for early next week.
DCI Blackburn added: “We are continuing our appeal for information and I would urge anyone who was on board the train to contact us as soon as possible.
Even if you did not witness the assault, it is vitally important we speak with you. Likewise, if you have any dashcam footage of the Clandon area after 1pm yesterday afternoon, we would like to hear from you.”