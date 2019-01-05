Horsley stabbing: Man arrested in connection with murder investigation of 51-year-old stabbed in front of teenage son

A man has been arrested in connection to the murder investigation at Horsley station in Surrey, British Transport Police have said.

A 51-year-old man died at the scene on Friday after receiving multiple stab wounds in front of his teenage son in a "shocking and violent attack".

On Saturday morning, police officers attended an address in the Farnham area where a man was detained on suspicion of murder.

A 27-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The victim and his son had boarded the train at Guildford London Road station.

The suspect also got on the train there, but the two men are not believed to have known each other.