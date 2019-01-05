If May loses Brexit vote, what on earth happens then?

The PM's lifelong modus operandi to be immovable once she has a settled position is being sorely tested. Credit: PA

The prime minister does have a strategy to prevent what she sees as the chaos of a no-deal Brexit. The flaw in it is that the strategy probably has a shelf life of just over one week. Because her strategy is to persuade MPs to back her version of leaving the EU in a vote on 15 or 16 January, and in the words of one of her senior ministers: "I will be shot for telling you this but we are going to lose that vote." So what then? Well, amazingly, no one around her - not her ministers, not her officials - seem to know. Why not? "She won’t tell us," says a minister. "We go to see her. We give her our ideas about what to do next. She listens politely. She even asks questions. But none of us have a clue whether she agrees, whether she is persuaded. She gives us no hints. It is quite remarkable." Of course her officials - her chief of staff Gavin Barwell, the cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill - are working on contingency plans for what should happen if (when) the vote is lost. That is their duty.

The prime minister's chief of staff Gavin Barwell is working on contingency planning. Credit: PA

But they too have no idea whether the PM will actually do what they suggest, as and when the time comes. In the words of one of their colleagues, "they are in a silo, and the PM is outside the silo in one of her own". So with less than 12 weeks till Brexit day on 29 March, it is all a bit odd and unsettling. In respect of what in practice happens next, much will hinge on the margin of her defeat in that vote.

When the vote was originally supposed to be held before Christmas, it was originally thought the PM would lose by 200 votes or more. But since then the EU has reiterated that the widely hated Northern Ireland backstop - the customs and regulatory arrangement designed to keep open the border on the island of Ireland but which is seen by critics as driving a wedge between Northern Ireland and Great Britain - would be a temporary fix. And the PM is hopeful such assurances from EU leaders that the backstop could not be forever will be repeated in coming days. It may be reinforced by an amendment to the Commons "meaningful vote" motion on her deal, which would mandate a future UK government to invoke the so-called Vienna Convention to get out of the backstop if the EU failed to use "best endeavours" to replace the backstop in subsequent negotiations with a permanent and acceptable alternative. But these initiatives would not provide total legal certainty that the UK could escape the backstop - which is what Northern Ireland’s DUP MPs, who support the PM in office, and many Tory Brexiter MPs say is the essence of what they need to cease their opposition to her Brexit plan.

The DUP leadership and leading Brexiters are demanding a legal guarantee to end the backstop. Credit: PA

And they do not address the many other concerns of her MPs - Brexiters and Remainers - with what she negotiated, such as agreeing a divorce payment of £39bn while allowing what they see as desperate uncertainty to persist about the UK’s future trading and security arrangements with the EU. That is why the entire cabinet, with the possible exception of the PM herself, expects the meaningful vote to be lost. But let’s say - which some think plausible - Theresa May lost not by 200 but 'only' by 80. In normal parliamentary circumstances that would still be game over. The world is not normal. Almost inevitably Jeremy Corbyn would then finally get round to tabling the motion of no confidence in the government under the Fixed Term Parliament Act that he has been threatening.

Jeremy Corbyn's prospects of winning a no confidence vote appear slim too. Credit: PA

And he too is expected by most of his colleagues to lose that vote. At which point there would be stalemate - and the very heightened risk of the UK leaving the EU without a deal. For most MPs (not all) no-deal is synonymous with an economic shock on a par with the Great Recession of 2008, with the risk of shortages of parts for manufacturers, a slump in investment, diminution in medicine stocks to life-threateningly low levels and civil disorder. So at that juncture the PM would face the decision of her life: press ahead with another vote on her plan, by begging 40 or so Labour MPs to put Brexit and nation before party and vote for her (possibly tweaked again) plan to leave the EU; or do what many in her cabinet (Lidington, Rudd, Hammond, Clark, Gauke, inter alia) are already urging her to do, which is to hold a series of "consultative votes" of MPs, to establish what kind of Brexit or even no-Brexit Parliament might actually support.

Theresa May faces pressure from her own Cabinet allies to reach out to MPs. Credit: PA