Man shot dead during police operation in Coventry named locally as Sean Fitzgerald

A 31-year-old man fatally shot by police in a raid has been named locally as Sean Fitzgerald.

Two more men were detained at the scene in Coventry following an intelligence-led operation on Friday evening, West Midlands Police said.

Loved ones have paid tribute to Mr Fitzgerald, who lived locally, as the police watchdog opened an investigation into the shooting that followed the execution of a warrant at about 6.20pm.

One, who gave his name as Ali, said he had been with the “very, very good guy” shortly before he visited the home in Burnaby Road where he was killed.

Ali said he believed his friend presented “no threat or danger”, and added: “He's served for all of us - the police, everybody - in the Army up until last year.”

A family member wrote online that she was “absolutely gutted” by the death of Mr Fitzgerald, who another friend described as a “one of a kind” who “would be there for anyone”.

Investigators from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will examine footage from cameras being worn by the officers involved as well as local CCTV.

Announcing the incident, West Midlands Police said: “One man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene while two other men were detained by officers.”