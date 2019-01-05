Police probe after fox reportedly killed during hunt

Police are investigating after a fox was reportedly killed during a hunt.

Cheshire Police said they had received reports of the animal’s death at a trail hunt in Huxley, near Chester, on Saturday.

A force spokesman said: “Shortly after 1.30pm today Cheshire Police were notified that a fox had been killed while a trail hunt was taking place in the Huxley area.

“An investigation into the circumstances has been launched, and a number of parties are being spoken to.

“The role of the police is to enforce the law impartially.

“We recognise how emotive this issue is and we would like to assure everyone that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.”

Labour MP for Chester Chris Matheson took to Twitter to state that "prosecution and prison sentences must follow" if the reports of the death were true.

"Better still an outright ban on fox hunting," he said.