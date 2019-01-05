The truth behind the headlines that Prince Harry is off to fight the Russians

So you might have read some stories today suggesting that Prince Harry is off to fight the Russians.

Some headlines suggest the Duke of Sussex might be preparing for a secret mission to Norway with elected commandos to see off a threat from President Putin’s forces.

The truth is, there is a plan afoot, it was secret (until someone at the Ministry of Defence leaked the plan) and there is a NATO exercise planned in Norway - which is a show of force against Russia.

Prince Harry is involved because of his ceremonial role as head of the Royal Marines.

But this isn’t Harry returning to the frontline to take up a similar role to the one he had on two tours of Afghanistan.

He won’t be carrying a gun as he did on his first tour and he won’t be flying Apache helicopter as he did on his second.