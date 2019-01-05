Ryanair named worst airline for sixth year in a row

Ryanair has been named the worst airline serving UK airports for the sixth year in a row.

An annual survey by consumer group Which? found that passengers gave the Dublin-based carrier the lowest possible rating for boarding, seat comfort, refreshments and cabin environment.

This lead to an overall customer score of just 40%.

Of those who said there was one airline with which they would never travel, more than two out of three (70%) named Ryanair.

Which? recorded 12,459 flying experiences from 7,901 of its members.

In December the Civil Aviation Authority launched enforcement action against Ryanair over its decision not to pay compensation for flight disruption resulting from industrial action by its staff during summer 2018.