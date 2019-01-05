Sales fall in December marking worst year on record for high street

Retail sales fell in December as a last-minute surge in trading and discounting failed to save embattled high street chains from their worst year on record.

Store sales dropped 1.9% last month year-on-year, the sixth successive December to record negative sales growth, according to the high street sales tracker from accountants BDO.

Last month was also the worst year on record for like-for-like sales, with 2018 recording 11 consecutive months of negative sales growth since January.

Fashion and lifestyle retailers were the poor performers, with sales plunging 2% and 3.9% respectively in December.

However, in-store homeware sales grew 9.3% and online sales grew 11.9% as consumers opted to do last-minute purchases online.

BDO said the expected last-minute surge in shopping in the run-up to Christmas failed to materialise. The last full week before Christmas, which included the so-called “Frenzied Friday” and “Super Saturday”, saw sales drop 4.9%.

Meanwhile, the final week of December which included Boxing Day, saw discounting provide a significant boost to in-store sales, increasing 7%, but from a 3.8% decline in the same week last year.