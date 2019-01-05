Supermarkets should have aisles for local produce, Tories suggest

Supermarkets should have dedicated shelves and aisles for goods created in their local area, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

Shops would be able to point customers to fresh food and drink made locally, supporting nearby smaller firms in the process, according to the party.

Brian Whittle, the Scottish Conservative’s wellbeing and sport spokesman argued it would be a straightforward change for supermarkets to make, expanding options for customers and encouraging healthier consumption.

“Most major supermarkets have sections showcasing food from around the world, so there’s no reason why this can’t be replicated specifically for local produce,” he said.

“It would signpost people to where they can get food and drink made in their local area, which will be popular among those passionate about supporting small, local businesses.

“The relationship between major supermarkets and local firms hasn’t always been great, but this presents an opportunity to improve that.

“And if shoppers aren’t keen on this and want to continue as normal, they can just walk straight past.”