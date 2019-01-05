- ITV Report
Two British special forces soldiers seriously injured in missile attack by so-called Islamic State in Syria
Two British special forces soldiers have been seriously injured after being hit by a missile in an attack by so-called Islamic State attack in Syria.
It is believed the incident happened on Saturday morning and the soldiers were airlifted from the scene by US forces for medical treatment.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said they "do not comment on special forces".
British special forces are believed to be on the ground in Syria, although the Government never comments on their deployment.
Sergeant Matt Tonroe of 3rd Battalion the Parachute Regiment was killed while embedded with US forces in Syria when they were caught by an explosion in March 2018.
Rudaw news, a Kurdish outlet, reports that the British soldiers were injured in attack on a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) base in the town of Deir al-Zour.
It was also reported that a Kurdish fighter was killed and another injured.
Kurdish forces are fighting against so-called Islamic State in Syria, with the Kurdish north-east of the country seeking autonomy.
An SDF official told Rudaw: "Due to a smart missile attack by ISIS [so-called Islamic State], a fighter of the YPG [a largely Kurdish militia] was killed and another wounded, in addition to two British soldiers."
In December, US President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing US troops from Syria, where he claimed so-called Islamic State had been defeated.
The UK has formed part of the US-led coalition carrying out air strikes against so-called Islamic State in Syria.
Mr Trump said: "We have defeated Isis in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency."
The move shocked US allies and American defence officials alike, with US defence secretary Jim Mattis and a top US official in the fight against so-called Islamic State, Brett McGurk, resigning soon after.
The Trump administration is expected to withdraw all of the approximately 2,000 American troops from Syria.
Analysts and military experts, who disagree with Mr Trump, have said the threat posed by so-called Islamic State still remains.