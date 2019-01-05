Two British special forces soldiers seriously injured in missile attack by so-called Islamic State in Syria

Two British special forces soldiers have been seriously injured after being hit by a missile in an attack by so-called Islamic State attack in Syria.

It is believed the incident happened on Saturday morning and the soldiers were airlifted from the scene by US forces for medical treatment.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said they "do not comment on special forces".

British special forces are believed to be on the ground in Syria, although the Government never comments on their deployment.

Sergeant Matt Tonroe of 3rd Battalion the Parachute Regiment was killed while embedded with US forces in Syria when they were caught by an explosion in March 2018.