Anti-racism campaigners hold vigil to ‘welcome refugees to the UK’

Campaigners have called for compassion towards migrants braving the Channel as they host a vigil welcoming refugees to the UK.

Kent Anti-Racism Network (KARN) is organising the gathering in Ramsgate Harbour on Sunday afternoon.

The group said it is “very concerned” for those making the crossing in small boats.

It describes itself as a group of residents who want to “firmly say refugees are welcome here”.

KARN publicised the event, urging people to take part with banners and placards.

Donations will be collected for not-for-profit organisation Care4Calais, which is providing aid for refugees in northern France.

The news comes as the country’s interior ministry announced it was tightening up security and stepping up patrols in the “fight” against illegal migrant Channel crossings.