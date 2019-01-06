Body Coach star Wicks backs Gousto as online meal kit firm secures more funds

Online meal kit company Gousto has signed up “The Body Coach” Joe Wicks as an investor as part of an £18 million fundraising to expand and boost its IT capability. The latest equity funding round brings the total raised by the firm to £75 million since launch in 2012 as it ploughs on with its mission to serve up 400 million recipe boxes by 2025. The firm’s founder and chief executive, Timo Boldt, told the Press Association the fundraising was oversubscribed and he had to turn away new investors, with long-term customer and brand ambassador Mr Wicks the only exception, adding to equity funding from existing backers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said: “We had more capital being offered than we could take on, which was nice, given the Brexit uncertainty.” The group, which employs around 500 people in London and Lincolnshire, has investors including Unilever Ventures, the Business Growth Fund, MMC Ventures and the Angel CoFund. Mr Boldt plans to use the bulk of the cash raised to further build its IT capability and hire an extra 125 people, largely in the group’s data and tech science team in London. Following a £28.5 million investment round in March last year, Gousto has already doubled the capacity of its factory in Lincolnshire and launched an artificial intelligence (AI) recipe recommendation tool, through which half of customer orders are now placed. But the company now wants to increase recipe personalisation. Mr Boldt said: “We want to take it to the next level and see how much we can increase personalisation and customisation.” Gousto has already increased the number of recipes it offers to 30 a week, which has trebled in the last two years. And as part of his tie-up with Gousto, Instagram and TV fitness star Mr Wicks has designed a range of recipes for Gousto customers from January, offering four new meals a week.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.