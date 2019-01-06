Missouri officers discover how to free a deer trapped in a hammock

This wasn't in the training manual.

Police may expect the occasional call out over a trapped animal, but these officers in the US state of Missouri had to think on their feet after a deer became entangled in a hammock.

Bodycam footage posted on the Chesterfield Police Department Facebook page showed how the responding officers tackled the problem after the animal's antlers became hooked into the backyard netting.

The deer was eventually cut free, but the hammock inevitably had to be sacrificed.

The department later wrote on Facebook: "They don’t teach a class on ‘how to rescue a deer tangled in a backyard hammock’ at the Police Academy."

If that changes, at least they'll have now one example to draw upon.