Expert backs 20mph Bill to help combat Scotland’s ‘obesity epidemic’

Cutting the speed limit to 20mph in all urban area could help counter Scotland’s obesity epidemic, a leading child health expert has said.

Professor Steve Turner of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health said the move – being proposed by Green MSP Mark Ruskell – would help encourage more families to get outdoors with their youngsters and take part in physical activities.

In 2017 more than a quarter (26%) of Scottish youngsters aged between two and 15 were at risk of being overweight, the Scottish Health Survey showed – with a total of 13% at risk of obesity.

Mr Ruskell has brought forward a Member’s Bill at Holyrood in a bid to introduce a 20mph speed limit in all built-up areas.

Prof Turner hailed the Bill as a “significant step in the right direction towards achieving safer roads for all”, adding the slower traffic would help make parents feel more confident about allowing children to play outside.