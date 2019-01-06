Foden gets on scoresheet as Man City hit seven past Rotherham

Manchester City cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup by thrashing Championship side Rotherham 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and a Semi Ajayi own goal put a strong City side into a comfortable half-time lead.

Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane completed the rout as the Millers were outclassed after the break.

Some of the build-up to the game had focused on the resemblance between Guardiola and his Rotherham counterpart Paul Warne, but the similarities between the teams ended there.

The gulf in class was soon apparent as Jesus sent a header against the crossbar - the first of a hat-trick of gilt-edged chances he spurned in the first half - after just one minute.

Guardiola had made eight changes from the side which beat Liverpool on Thursday but his team was still stacked with quality and experience, with Kevin De Bruyne, fit again after injury, among those returning.