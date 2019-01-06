Football star Franck Ribery fined after golden Salt Bae steak video controversy

Franck Ribery told his critics: 'I do what I want with my money.' Credit: AP

Football star Franck Ribery has been fined by his club after reacting furiously to criticism for eating a £1,000 gold-encrusted steak carved up by celebrity chef Salt Bae. The Bayern Munich winger became the latest famous football name to dine at Turkish chef Nusret Gokce's restaurant in Dubai and posted a video online to celebrate. The 35-year-old former French international is seen sprinkling salt on top of the glistening 400g golden tomahawk steak, before posing alongside Salt Bae.

But Ribery's mood changed after his ostentatious order got skewered online, summed up by one comment which read: "Roll meat in gold, pay 1000 EUR and post a video. What a world." The player hit back with a sweary tirade on Twitter. "For 2019, let’s dot the i’s and cross the t’s... Let’s start with the jealous, the haters ... f*** your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree. I owe you nothing. "My success is, above all, thanks to God, me, and my loved ones who believed in me. For the others, you’re nothing but pebbles in my socks!” He also addressed the criticism directly, tweeting: "I do what I want with my money." Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed the club's action against Ribery. He said the player "used words which we as FC Bayern Munich cannot accept and which Franck as a role model, as a player of FC Bayern, must never use. "I spoke to Franck for a long time yesterday and told him he would receive a hefty fine. He has accepted this punishment."

Which other figures have followed the Salt Bae craze?

Kevin De Bruyne and Cesc Fabregas are among Salt Bae's celebrity diners. Credit: Instagram/Kevin De Bruyne/Cesc Fabregas

Premier League stars Kevin de Bruyne, Paul Pogba and Cesc Fabregas have all shared their dining experience with Salt Bae on social media. Many players dined alongside fellow team-mates at his restaurant, while Manchester United midfielder Pogba met Bae alongside Barcelona star Lionel Messi. Fabregas wrote: "With my friend #SaltBae Thank you for a great night!" Fifa president Gianni Infantino was also among the most recent diners.

Gianni Infantino declared Salt Bae his 'number one' in a social media posting. Credit: Instagram/Salt Bae

Non-football names eating at the restaurant have included actor Bruce Willis and rapper P Diddy. Ribery is not alone in facing a backlash for indulging in the expensive dining experience. Videos of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro feasting on a steak prepared by Gokce at a time many in his crisis-wracked nation are going hungry drew fury from opponents of the embattled socialist leader.

Nicolas Maduro's visit sparked fury in Venezuela. Credit: Instagram/Salt Bae