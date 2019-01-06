Girl, 13, arrested at pro-Brexit demo as 'yellow vests' protests come to London

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer at a “yellow vests” protest in support of Brexit. The teenager was among four arrested as demonstrators took to London’s Westminster Bridge on Saturday. Protesters donned yellow hi-vis jackets, emulating the “gilets jaunes” demonstrations that originated in France.

Scotland Yard said: “Four arrests have been made following protests on Westminster Bridge, SW1 at approximately 11am today. “Three men arrested on suspicion of public order offences. A 13-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of assault on police. Inquiries continue.”

The protest took place in Westminster in support of Brexit Credit: handout/PA