Man charged with murder of Lee Pomeroy on Surrey train

A man has been charged with the murder of Lee Pomeroy, 51, who died after he was stabbed on a train on Friday.

Darren Pencille has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident on board a train from Guildford to London.

The 35-year-old from Farnham will appear at Staines Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Chelsea Mitchell - who was arrested at the same time as Pencille, early on Saturday morning - has been charged with assisting an offender.

The 27-year-old will also appear at Staines Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Both Pencille and Mitchell have been remanded in custody.

Mr Pomeroy, who lived in Guildford and owned an IT firm, was travelling with his 14-year-old son when he was attacked.

Police believe a brief row broke out leading to Mr Pomeroy's death.

The 51-year-old father, who would have celebrated his birthday on Saturday, was described by his family as "an honourable man and would always help somebody who was in trouble".

In a statement, the family portrayed him as a cultured man, who loved his 50-year-old wife Svetlana Pomeroy.

"He was a devoted family man and did everything for his family," they said.