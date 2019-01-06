New pound coin goes global with rollout to overseas nations

The new 12-sided £1 coin is “going global”, the Treasury has announced – as overseas territories and Crown dependencies will be able to design and mint their own versions of it.

The coin, which was introduced in 2017 and boasts features designed to thwart criminals trying to produce copies, has been described by the Government as “the most secure of its kind in the world”.

The move means those living overseas may soon be able to spend the bespoke versions of the new pound coin, replacing the older coins currently in use.

Many territories and dependencies have coins based on older versions of UK currency and they will now have the choice to use this cutting-edge technology and design to protect their cash, the Government said.

Currently, many of the UK’s territories and dependencies use their own versions of the pound which are pegged against sterling.

To produce their own 12-sided £1-coin, overseas territories and Crown dependencies will inform the Royal Mint, who will ensure that the same security standards are met before approving and supplying them with the necessary blank or struck coins.