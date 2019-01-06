- ITV Report
-
Toddler missing after father's car stolen in sale
A 17-month-old girl has gone missing after the car she was sat in was stolen.
Maria Tudricai was sat in the front passenger seat of her father's car in Newham, east London, when a man jumped into the vehicle and drove away.
The car was found abandoned less than a mile away in Hatherway Crescent a short time later, but Maria was not inside it.
The child's father had met with an unknown man in Nine Acres Close shortly after 4.35pm on Sunday with a view to selling the black Audi A5.
The man who took the car, with a registration number of FY58 UAZ, is described as an Asian man of slim build, dressed in black clothing.
Maria was last seen wearing a white top and red trousers.
Police are urgently appealing for anyone with information on where Maria is, or any other information which may assist their investigation to call 999 immediately.
Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.