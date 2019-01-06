UK Weather Forecast: Turning very windy across north of Scotland overnight.

Tonight:Clear spells and a frost northern Scotland at first. Largely cloudy elsewhere with patchy light rain, mainly in the west. Heavier rain with gales arrives in the far northwest later.

Monday:Patchy rain moves as far south as central England and Wales with gales, sunny spells and showers following from the north. Staying rather cloudy but mostly dry to the south.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Tuesday and Wednesday look brighter, but colder with overnight frost. Showers in east, wintry in the northeast, then drizzly rain west later. Drier and cloudier on Thursday.